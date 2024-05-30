News

Georgia spellers stung at national bee

Fayetteville, Dunwoody students eliminated on tough words
Sarv Dharavane, 10, of Dunwoody waits for his turn to spell during the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sarv Dharavane, 10, of Dunwoody waits for his turn to spell during the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By
33 minutes ago

Spelling is hard.

Georgia’s two contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee already knew that — but consider it a lesson reinforced on Wednesday, a day short of the linguistic gantlet’s final round.

Matthew Baber, a 14-year-old from Fayetteville’s Rising Starr Middle, knew how to spell “trouvaille” (definition: a lucky find) and “alcalde” (the leader of a Spanish-speaking town).

It was “bicitaxi” — a bicycle taxi, like a rickshaw involving a bike — that got him. He threw a “y” in there. Understandable but incorrect.

“Actually, I didn’t really mind getting out,” Baber told The Associated Press. “Win or lose, to be here, it’s a pretty big accomplishment.”

Indeed! And tied for 60th place ain’t too shabby.

ExploreScripps National Spelling Bee is a feast for food word lovers

Sarv Dharavane, the 10-year-old from Dunwoody’s Austin Elementary, also represented Georgia. And lasted longer, too.

He aced rather odd offerings like “motherumbung” (a type of Australian shrub) and “mormorando” (a descriptor for murmuring-type music). In other rounds, he defined slightly less obscure words.

Round 6 brought “stalace.” That’s a type of cell formation in a plant. And a stumper.

He went with “stallice.” He finished tied for 23rd place.

A valiant effort. And he’s got a few more years to try and reach the mountaintop.

Tonight’s finals start at 8 p.m. You can watch on a channel called ION.

This story is pulled from the A.M. ATL newsletter. Sign up for free here.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Before taking over the AJC's morning newsletter, Tyler Estep worked as a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

EXCLUSIVE
‘New’ Georgia system to monitor campaign donations turned out to be a bust

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest

Credit: TNS

Atlanta auditor advises airport to avoid potential conflicts of interest

Atlanta kicks off third summer of mayor’s youth employment program
2h ago
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Georgia spellers stung at national bee
LIVE: Georgia senator due in court today for hearing in Fulton Trump case
LIVE: Georgia senator due in court today for hearing in Fulton Trump case
Featured

Credit: Charles Nixon

Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?
1h ago
New pandas coming to D.C.; Zoo Atlanta pandas will leave by year’s end