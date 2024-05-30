Georgia spellers stung at national bee

It was “bicitaxi” — a bicycle taxi, like a rickshaw involving a bike — that got him. He threw a “y” in there. Understandable but incorrect.

“Actually, I didn’t really mind getting out,” Baber told The Associated Press. “Win or lose, to be here, it’s a pretty big accomplishment.”

Indeed! And tied for 60th place ain’t too shabby.

Sarv Dharavane, the 10-year-old from Dunwoody’s Austin Elementary, also represented Georgia. And lasted longer, too.

He aced rather odd offerings like “motherumbung” (a type of Australian shrub) and “mormorando” (a descriptor for murmuring-type music). In other rounds, he defined slightly less obscure words.

Round 6 brought “stalace.” That’s a type of cell formation in a plant. And a stumper.

He went with “stallice.” He finished tied for 23rd place.

A valiant effort. And he’s got a few more years to try and reach the mountaintop.

Tonight’s finals start at 8 p.m. You can watch on a channel called ION.

