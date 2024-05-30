Georgia spellers stung at national bee

Spelling is hard.
Georgia’s two contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee already knew that — but consider it a lesson reinforced on Wednesday, a day short of the linguistic gantlet’s final round.
Matthew Baber, a 14-year-old from Fayetteville’s Rising Starr Middle, knew how to spell “trouvaille” (definition: a lucky find) and “alcalde” (the leader of a Spanish-speaking town).
It was “bicitaxi” — a bicycle taxi, like a rickshaw involving a bike — that got him. He threw a “y” in there. Understandable but incorrect.
“Actually, I didn’t really mind getting out,” Baber told The Associated Press. “Win or lose, to be here, it’s a pretty big accomplishment.”
Indeed! And tied for 60th place ain’t too shabby.
Sarv Dharavane, the 10-year-old from Dunwoody’s Austin Elementary, also represented Georgia. And lasted longer, too.
He aced rather odd offerings like “motherumbung” (a type of Australian shrub) and “mormorando” (a descriptor for murmuring-type music). In other rounds, he defined slightly less obscure words.
Round 6 brought “stalace.” That’s a type of cell formation in a plant. And a stumper.
He went with “stallice.” He finished tied for 23rd place.
A valiant effort. And he’s got a few more years to try and reach the mountaintop.
Tonight’s finals start at 8 p.m. You can watch on a channel called ION.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC