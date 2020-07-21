Georgia soldier convicted of negligent homicide after fatal accident

At a general court-martial at Fort Stewart, a military panel convicted Staff Sgt. Ladonies Strong, 32, of negligent homicide and prevention of authorized seizure of property, base spokesman Kevin Larson said.

Strong was sentenced to three years of confinement and a bad-conduct discharge. She was acquitted of several other charges, including reckless operation of a vehicle, dereliction of duty and involuntary manslaughter, which carries a 10-year sentence.