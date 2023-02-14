Georgia Ports, Army Corps sign agreement for Brunswick harbor project

In September 2019, a car container ship capsized in the Brunswick channel, triggering a massive salvage operation and cleanup and spawning lawsuits. A 2021 marine accident report produced by the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that miscalculations made by the ship’s chief officer were the main cause of the accident.

The planned channel improvements come as the ports authority is investing $247 million to expand its dockside capacity in Brunswick.

In December, the authority announced project to move “breakbulk cargo” operations from Savannah to Brunswick as part of an effort to expand container shipping at Savannah’s Ocean Terminal. Breakbulk cargo is freight that doesn’t fit into conventional container boxes and includes things such as heavy machinery and automotive products.

Breakbulk cargo handled by shipping giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean will move from Savannah to Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick, where construction has started on new dockside warehousing and an expansion of auto storage space is underway.