‘Worst crime I have ever seen’ | Second arrest in metro double murder

Dix said the investigation led police to a Griffin residence, where they believed Wyatt and Benford had been killed. “The residence had been vacated by the occupants,” Dix said. “The furniture and other items from the house had been burned in a large pile in the back yard, and the interior of the house had been sprayed with bleach in an effort to destroy evidence.”

Dix said crime scene investigators were able to recover enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Cabrealopez, who has been charged with several counts of murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

“This was the worst crime I have ever seen and these young men, and their families, deserve justice,” Dix said.