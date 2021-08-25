‘Worst crime I have ever seen’ | Second arrest in metro double murder

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of two men whose bodies were found in the bed of a burning truck back in April in metro Atlanta.
According to Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix, Alicia Rojo Sanchez, 24, was arrested Friday in DeKalb County on unrelated charges. She is now being held in Spalding and is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of robbery, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of concealing the death of another and three counts of arson.
Already in custody is Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez in the deaths of Joshua Wyatt, 29, and Carlos Benford, 36. “According to investigators, the males had gone to meet a Hispanic male to discuss a joint business venture and had not been heard from since,” Dix said.
Dix said the truck in which the bodies were found was a Chevrolet Z21. “The fire was so intense it completely destroyed the VIN plates, and the truck had no tag,” Dix said. The bodies were taken to a GBI crime lab for identification.
Dix said the investigation led police to a Griffin residence, where they believed Wyatt and Benford had been killed. “The residence had been vacated by the occupants,” Dix said. “The furniture and other items from the house had been burned in a large pile in the back yard, and the interior of the house had been sprayed with bleach in an effort to destroy evidence.”
Dix said crime scene investigators were able to recover enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Cabrealopez, who has been charged with several counts of murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.
“This was the worst crime I have ever seen and these young men, and their families, deserve justice,” Dix said.