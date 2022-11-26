World Cup and politics mix in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff

Saturday’s watch party comes on the heels of Poder Latinx’s efforts to register Latino voters ahead of the first round of voting on Nov. 8, during an election cycle where both Democrats and Republicans showed a marked interest in courting the state’s Hispanic vote.

According to NBC exit polls, roughly 6% of the electorate was Hispanic in Georgia in 2022. There was a slight swing towards Republicans, relative to previous cycles, with Gov. Brian Kemp and Walker winning the support of 43% and 39% of Latino voters, respectively, compared with Trump’s 37% share in 2020.

