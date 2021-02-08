With longtime matriarch gone, what happens to Ossabaw Island?

061012 OSSABAW ISLAND, GA: This is a copy of a family photo showing Eleanor Torrey " Sandy" West, with then Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter on the beach at Ossabaw Island. Carter was instrumental in working with West to designate Ossabaw Georgia's first Heritage Preserve in 1978 under the Heritage Trust Act of 1975. MANDATORY CREDIT: FAMILY PHOTO Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

But all that could change with an act of the Legislature, as Ossabaw’s advocates are keenly aware.

They scrambled last summer to kill a bill in the General Assembly that would have allowed the state to sell up to 15 acres of land at state heritage preserve sites like Ossabaw to private companies or nonprofits.

Supporters of the bill, which included DNR, said it would have helped attract private dollars to preserve historic sites. DNR spent slightly more than $300,000 on expenses related to the management of Ossabaw Island in the most recent fiscal year.

The Ossabaw Island Foundation, former President Jimmy Carter and others launched an aggressive campaign to stop the measure because of concerns that it could have opened the door to repeated sales of up to 15 acres of land, allowing developers to eventually gobble up heritage preserve sites.

The early morning sun breaks through the clouds over Ossabaw Island, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 17, 2006.

“We certainly don’t want anything like that coming up again,” said Elizabeth DuBose, the foundation’s executive director.

The biggest change coming to Ossabaw now that West is gone is related to oversight of the 20,000-foot pink-stuccoed Spanish revival mansion that the heiress lived in until 2016, according to DuBose.

West’s deal with the state allowed her to live there after she sold Ossabaw and to enjoy exclusive use of 23 acres of land on the north end of the island. That property, which is owned by the state, will now be overseen by the foundation. It plans to renovate the house and to continue using the surrounding land for programming.

The Mediterranean-style Main House on the North End of Ossabaw Island was built in the mid-1920s as a winter retreat for the Torrey family.

There are two main ways the public can visit the island. One is through educational, cultural and scientific programs supervised by the foundation. About 2,000 people visit Ossabaw each year that way, though the pandemic has shrunk those numbers by roughly half. The second is via the deer and feral hog hunts overseen by DNR.

Moving forward, the challenge for the island’s boosters will be to share Ossabaw without destroying the very nature of it, said DuBose.

The usage restrictions, she said, make the island feel untouched, unlike anything else on the Georgia coast. “It allows the island and its magic to work,” DuBose said.

She added, “I am nervous that the outside pressures will continue to try to chip away” at that.