Wild Georgia: Red-winged blackbirds are gorgeous but also gluttonous

We wouldn’t mind just a few of them. Red-winged blackbirds are Georgia natives; the males, with their bright red and yellow shoulder patches on an otherwise glossy black body, are gorgeous. But when flocks of 40, 50 or more show up at a feeder, their greedy appetites make them unwelcome.

Of course, we’re not the only household with this situation. Red-winged blackbirds are some of Georgia’s most abundant birds, which means that homeowners all over the state are also frustrated by flocks of the seemingly insatiable birds depleting feeders and frightening off other birds. In this regard, perhaps few other birds have the reputation for being a nuisance as the red-winged blackbird.

Some folks tell me that they simply take down their feeders for a couple of weeks at this time of year to deter the blackbirds. But I take heart in this: Within a few more weeks, red-winged blackbirds will be more intent on nesting and will then prefer insects and other wild food. They will cease visits to feeders.

They will start breeding in colonies in open, reedy marshes all across Georgia. The males will be singing and flashing their striking red and yellow patches to attract mates. It is then that I can appreciate the blackbirds for their beauty and song.

