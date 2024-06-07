Wild Georgia: First-time appearance of flamingos thrills birders

But flamingos had never been reported in Georgia — until last week. “It’s something I didn’t expect to see,” said Scott Coleman, Little St. Simons’ ecological manager.

A chance to see wild flamingos in the Peach State prompted several birders to make hasty, unscheduled trips to Little St. Simons. “Maybe (the flamingos) were just waiting to make a special appearance,” said birder Georgann Schmalz of Dawsonville, who made the trip with her husband, Jim Buckley.

The flamingo is an iconic bird, often depicted as a symbol of tropical climes. Many homeowners decorate their front yards with plastic models of the bird. The name flamingo comes from the Portuguese or Spanish word for “flame-colored.” A group of flamingos is called a “flamboyance.”

Flamingos feed in salty and brackish lagoons and ponds by straining water through their unique bills and swallowing the tiny invertebrate creatures trapped inside.

In 2011, another vivid pink wading bird started showing up on Georgia’s coast — the roseate spoonbill, whose weird bill resembles a salad spoon. Spoonbills are smaller than flamingos, but many folks get the two species mixed up. Spoonbills are now regularly seen on the coast; perhaps the flamingos will stick around, too.

