ajc logo
X

Warnock, Ossoff seek investigation of migrant women’s abuse allegations

U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock (right) and Jon Ossoff speak at a unity rally at Liberty Plaza near the state Capitol on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock (right) and Jon Ossoff speak at a unity rally at Liberty Plaza near the state Capitol on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago
A group of migrant women say they were sexually assaulted while in custody at the Stewart Detention Center.

Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators are asking immigration authorities to “immediately investigate” allegations of sexual abuse in the state’s largest migrant detention center.

Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’s demand follows a civil rights complaint made public last week by four asylum-seekers and former detainees at South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center, who claim they were sexually assaulted by a prison nurse while in custody.

Subsequent reporting by The Intercept revealed a fifth woman also came forward with sexual assault allegations against the same medical staffer.

In a letter addressed to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia lawmakers noted that immigrant detention facilities in the state “have already faced deeply concerning allegations of human rights violations, specifically the abuse of women at the now-closed Irwin County Detention Center.”

The Irwin County migrant prison shuttered last fall, following much-publicized reports of nonconsensual gynecological procedures. In the wake of those reports, immigration authorities began transferring detainees to Stewart, which had been a male-only facility.

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to an AJC request for comment.

In their letter, Sens. Warnock and Ossoff called for answers to six questions about last week’s complaint, including a request that DHS explain what steps it is taking to determine whether there are “any other victims.” They asked for the findings of immigration authorities’ investigation into the accusations to be shared with them by August 19.

Last week, a spokesperson with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a division of DHS, confirmed that two of the migrant women’s allegations are currently under investigation. It is unclear what stage that investigation is in, or whether ICE and DHS are cooperating with other federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.

Immigrant rights groups also demanded “justice and an investigation” at a rally held last week in front of ICE’s field office in downtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Construction and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give

About the Author

Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter

Lautaro Grinspan is part of the The Atlanta-Journal Constitution's immigration team, covering metro Atlanta immigrant communities. He is a Report for America corps member.

Editors' Picks
Former Conyers mayoral candidate sentenced to prison for pandemic loan fraud14h ago
COVID risk triggers staff mask requirement in Gwinnett schools
7h ago
Jackson celebrates 200 win at worlds after Tokyo heartache
4h ago
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
59m ago
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
59m ago
LEADING OFF: M's test streak vs Astros, Soto rejoins Nats
3h ago
The Latest
Angels enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak
2h ago
GA Lottery
5h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
5h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
23h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top