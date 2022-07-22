Warnock, Ossoff seek investigation of migrant women’s abuse allegations

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to an AJC request for comment.

In their letter, Sens. Warnock and Ossoff called for answers to six questions about last week’s complaint, including a request that DHS explain what steps it is taking to determine whether there are “any other victims.” They asked for the findings of immigration authorities’ investigation into the accusations to be shared with them by August 19.

Last week, a spokesperson with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a division of DHS, confirmed that two of the migrant women’s allegations are currently under investigation. It is unclear what stage that investigation is in, or whether ICE and DHS are cooperating with other federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.

Immigrant rights groups also demanded “justice and an investigation” at a rally held last week in front of ICE’s field office in downtown Atlanta.

