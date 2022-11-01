State abruptly cancels rental assistance with no explanation

In Georgia, a number of other agencies and municipalities have also been running rental assistance programs with the federal money. If they have not spent all the money they were given, the program can continue through next year.

The federal program, initiated in late 2020 when millions of people were still out of work due to pandemic-triggered shutdowns, was intended to prevent disruption, financial distress and homelessness.

The payments are generally made directly to landlords. Applicants must show that they suffered unemployment or other financial hardship, that they were at risk of losing their homes and that their household income was at or below 80% of their area’s median.

While the economy has recovered in the past two years and many people have gone back to work, housing remains in short supply, especially for many low-wage workers. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the economy.

“We had been approved for $1,200 and then I went back and looked at the portal Oct. 27 and suddenly it said we were denied,” said Raneice White of Atlanta. “Our rent is due Saturday and we were kind of depending on the money.”

She and her husband, a dishwasher at a restaurant, have been living with their children in an extended-stay motel since June, she said. “We are trying to get the money, but so far, we don’t have it. We had asked for help because we had other bills to pay.”

Tamara Caldas, who oversees the pro bono program at the law firm Kilpatrick Townsend said she led a group of attorneys who volunteered to help the DCA by working with tenants but said the department rebuffed them.

“Unlike other states, I don’t think they’ve had any interest in a program that would help build an infrastructure to help people for the long-term,” she said. “From the beginning, their position has been that Georgia never really needed this money.”

The lack of explanation for the abrupt shutdown is baffling, Caldas said. “If they were out of money, wouldn’t they be quick to tell you, so they could say, ‘We did a great job?’”