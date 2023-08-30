BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses response to Hurricane Idalia, Maui recovery

South Carolina governor encourages residents to stay home

Georgia News
By AP
44 minutes ago
X

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is issuing no evacuations and isn’t closing state offices with storm Idalia forecast to move along the state’s coast overnight. “This is not as bad as some we’ve seen,” McMaster, who has ordered at least three coastal evacuations since taking office in 2017, said Wednesday. But, he said, the state is ready to respond if the storm is worse than anticipated — and he encouraged people to stay home.

Flooding could be the state’s biggest threat. Wednesday evening’s high tide in Charleston Harbor is forecast to be nearly 9 feet (2.7 meters) above normal sea level or about 3 feet (just under 1 meter) above normal high tide.

The city opened parking garages so people could park well above ground and gathered barricades to close off streets in the low- lying city, which frequently floods whenever tides are above normal. Hilton Head Island emergency manager Tom Dunn said as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain combined with a potential storm surge of 4 feet (1.2 meters) could put parts of the island underwater, as when Hurricane Irma passed by after striking Florida in 2017.

About the Author

AP
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia is hitting Georgia 4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING: Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
10h ago
The Latest
Checking the status of power outages
7m ago
Updated map: Where are the highest flood risks in Georgia?
19m ago
Updated scenes from Hurricane Idalia
34m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
17h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top