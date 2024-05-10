Ringgold man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

Then 52-year-old Ringgold resident pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, both misdemeanors. Sentencing is set for Sept. 10. Beals faces up to six months in jail, although similar defendants in the long-running investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot have seen significantly less time or none at all.

Like many in the mob, Beals came to the Capitol dressed for combat, wearing fatigues, a leather vest, gloves and a helmet. According to court records, Beals was among the rioters who broke through police lines on the Lower West Terrace. Once through the police line, Beals is accused of climbing up the scaffolding on the Capitol steps erected for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and making his way into the Capitol.

Investigators said Beals entered and exited the building twice, posing for pictures and holding up signs while inside. The second time he entered, he put on a gas mask. However, he was in the building for less than 15 total minutes and was not accused of violence or property damage.

Beals remained on the Capitol grounds for some time, posing for photographs, including one where he is sitting atop a police motorcycle. According to court records, he took another photograph holding a police shield outside of the restricted area.

Beals’ original charges included theft of government property, a charge apparently related to his police shield photo. That charge and two other misdemeanor charges were dropped as part of his plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Prior to his participation in the riot, Beals worked as a contractor for the Tennessee Valley Authority and held a federal security clearance.

FBI investigators apparently learned of Beals’ participation in the riot while searching the cell phone of another suspect. According to court records, agents found a text exchange with Beals in which he allegedly discussed marching into the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I knew it was easy to get in,” he allegedly wrote in the exchange.

While questioned by investigators, Beals denied taking part in the riot. It took more than two years for authorities to build a case against him, but he lost his security clearance and ability to work for the federal government within weeks of the riot.

Even after his arrest, Beals denied involvement.

“You will see the facts, you will hear the truth, and you will decide for yourself,” Beals told a Chattanooga television station following his arrest. “This is about taking out anyone who will take a stand for this country.”

According to documents filed with the court, Beals now acknowledges his role in the riot and accepts responsibility.

Beals is among 36 people with Georgia ties to be charged in the Jan. 6 investigation and the 23rd to have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty at trial.