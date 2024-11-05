Rainfall is expected in the region between Wed afternoon & Thu. For some of us the rainfall could be heavy, & localized totals could exceed 4". See the map below for who has the best odds of 4" of rainfall. Flooding concerns may develop despite the recent dry weather. #gawx pic.twitter.com/5i2gzTxKBs — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 5, 2024

Portions of east and central Georgia could receive between 1 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 5 inches or more possible. The NWS’s Tuesday forecast discussion warned the heavy rain could produce flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

All but a tiny slice of deep South Georgia is currently abnormally dry or in moderate drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released last week. The rain will help alleviate those moisture deficits and help farmers’ crispy pastures, but too much rain in a short period of time could be problematic, Pam Knox, an agricultural climatologist at the University of Georgia, wrote in a blog post.

“While Georgia desperately needs the rain due to the drought, this much falling over just a couple of days may result in flooding once the soil becomes saturated,” Knox wrote.

More rain is possible across large portions of the state through the weekend, but the threat of flooding should drop off sharply after Thursday morning, NWS said.