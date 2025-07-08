Georgia News
Braves enter matchup with the Athletics on losing streak

The Atlanta Braves head into the matchup against the Athletics after losing four games in a row
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (39-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Athletics (37-55, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -115, Athletics -104; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a four-game losing streak, play the Athletics.

The Athletics are 37-55 overall and 16-29 in home games. The Athletics have a 32-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 15-28 record in road games and a 39-50 record overall. The Braves have a 32-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBIs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 10 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 17 home runs while slugging .489. Sean Murphy is 8 for 28 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 2-8, .232 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

