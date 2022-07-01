Preliminary settlement reached in suit against Ga. Department of Labor

In a fiery statement, the department accused the plaintiffs’ lawyers of making “false and misleading” assertions about the “proposed settlement” and GDOL.

“At no time in 2021 did the Department have hundreds of thousands of people waiting for their unemployment claims to be processed or an appeal to be heard,” the statement said. “GDOL was already making the improvements to its systems mentioned, before the lawsuit was even filed, but we were willing to consider feedback from their clients if it improved the customer experience. We’re disappointed that they chose to issue a statement disparaging the Department rather than continuing to work with us on this common goal.”

Carter said his group’s statements were based on statements DOL officials made.

“I don’t know why they feel like this is a fight,” he said. “We settled the case, we reached an agreement and we think it’s a good outcome for people.”

The suit was originally filed in Fulton County Superior Court, then transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, which is based in Atlanta.

The department was bitterly criticized during the pandemic when it was overwhelmed by an unprecedented number of unemployment claims and the need to embrace and manage a number of new federal programs.

Last week, the department received 4,024 new initial claims for jobless benefits. In the early weeks of the pandemic, the number of claims was consistently in six figures, topping out at nearly 400,000.

The department went into the pandemic with far fewer employees than during the previous recession and with technology the agency itself has admitted was not ready for a tsunami of claims. DOL also had to grapple with protecting its workforce from COVID-19.

To protect staffers and claimants alike, the department closed its work centers around the state as the crisis mounted.

As a result, jobless Georgians often suffered through excruciatingly long delays in getting their claims handled and payments made, while claimants with questions often found it impossible to reach DOL staffers by phone or email.

The drop in jobless claims to pre-pandemic levels has meant an end to the huge delays in handling new claims. However, tens of thousands of Georgians are still waiting for earlier appeals to be handled, according to Carter.

The department was represented by lawyers from the office of the state’s Attorney General, Chris Carr.