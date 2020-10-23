Ohio man accused of killing 2 while in Georgia

Online jail records show Pruitt remains jailed without bail Friday in Brooks County. Autopsies of Thompson and Scott were scheduled for Friday.

Jared Basulto told WALB-TV he was working in a field when Pruitt came out the woods with hands up and blood on his shirt.

“Next thing I know, he tells me he shot his friends because they were trying to shoot him first or something like that," Basulto said.

Basulto said he was calling a coworker when Pruitt turned and ran toward a railroad track. Basulto said officers found Pruitt more than 2 miles away in a peanut field.