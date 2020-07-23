NY Gov. Cuomo helps Savannah open COVID-19 hot-spot testing site

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state became the nation’s coronavirus epicenter earlier this year, has helped Savannah open a temporary COVID-19 testing site at one of the coastal Georgia city’s hot spots.
Cuomo visited Savannah on Monday and set up a partnership with the city to open the site at Kingdom Life Christian Church on Wednesday.
“People can say what they want to … the bottom line: Savannah is better because of this partnership,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson during a visit to the site, according to WSAV.
Cuomo delivered masks, test kits, gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer. He said he would help Savannah set up two new public testing sites aimed at lower-income people and said he would share contact tracing expertise.
According to data from the Coastal Health District, the church is in a ZIP code with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases.
Cuomo said New York has to be interested in what’s happening in other parts of the country because infected people from other states are likely to spread virus cases in New York. Cuomo has previously promised to aid Atlanta and Houston. He portrayed his mission as an effort to help overcome political divisions on how to fight COVID-19.
Credit: Steve Bisson
“This virus, it preys upon the weak and the vulnerable,” Cuomo said. “It’s the weak body that has trouble resolving the virus. The American body is in many ways weak right now. The body politic is weakened.”