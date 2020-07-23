NY Gov. Cuomo helps Savannah open COVID-19 hot-spot testing site

According to data from the Coastal Health District, the church is in a ZIP code with the third-highest number of coronavirus cases.

Cuomo said New York has to be interested in what’s happening in other parts of the country because infected people from other states are likely to spread virus cases in New York. Cuomo has previously promised to aid Atlanta and Houston. He portrayed his mission as an effort to help overcome political divisions on how to fight COVID-19.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo waves a mask to make a point during a news conference in Savannah. Listening in is Savannah Mayor Van Johnson. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP) Credit: Steve Bisson Credit: Steve Bisson

“This virus, it preys upon the weak and the vulnerable,” Cuomo said. “It’s the weak body that has trouble resolving the virus. The American body is in many ways weak right now. The body politic is weakened.”