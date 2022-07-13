Migrant women accuse Georgia ICE nurse of sexual assault

“While [we’re] appalled to hear of the abuse and retaliation that these brave survivors have endured, we are not surprised, given the pervasive history of abuse and human rights violations at detention centers in Georgia,” said Adelina Nicholls, executive director of the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights.

Alongside other immigrant advocacy groups, including El Refugio, Project South, Black Alliance for Just Immigration and the Southern Poverty Law Center, GLAHR co-signed the July 12 complaint, which names both ICE and CoreCivic, the Nashville-based corrections company that operates Stewart through an agreement with ICE.

ICE did not respond to the AJC’s request for comment. In a statement, CoreCivic noted that “it is CoreCivic policy to aggressively investigate all allegations, regardless of the source, and support prosecution for those who are involved in incidents of sexual abuse…. Alleged victims of sexual abuse will be provided a supportive and protective environment.”

In response to the reports of abuse that the two women made to Stewart officials while in detention, CoreCivic told the AJC that an internal investigation found one woman’s report “unsubstantiated” and the other “unfounded.”

“We have very little information regarding the claims made by the other two women, but will investigate them thoroughly if and when we receive that information.”

CoreCivic said the nurse at the heart of the sexual assault allegations was placed on administrative leave while the company’s investigation was being conducted, and is back on the job. The company “unequivocally” denies claims of threats or retaliation.

In addition to the complaint addressed to federal officials, the immigrant advocacy groups also filed complaints against the CoreCivic nurse to the Georgia Board of Nursing.

Listening to heart and lung sounds with a stethoscope “does not require a patient to remove or lift up their shirt and expose their breasts and certainly does not require removal of the bra,” the CRCL complaint reads. “The way [the nurse] engaged with patients was not indicated, outside the scope of his practice, and in violation of the medical ethics required of a healthcare professional during patient-provider encounters.”

As of June 13, 1,092 migrants were in custody at the Stewart Detention Center, more than any other immigrant jail in the nation. It’s not clear how many of those in custody are women.

