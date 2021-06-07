Middle Georgia’s ‘Nutcracker’ production plans 2021 comeback

Production manager Tony Long told WMAZ-TV proceeds from that show have been used to pay for a permanent home for the Nutcracker crew — something they’ve never had. The 6,100-square-foot space has room for two dance studios, a costume room, a waiting area and more.

“But the most important part of it is, every year, we have to scramble to find a place to do auditions,” Long said. “Plus, we have to pay for it. We have to find a place to do rehearsals and pay for that as well. And that’s nine to 10 weeks, so that’s not inexpensive.”