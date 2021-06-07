Middle Georgia’s ‘Nutcracker’ production plans 2021 comeback

MACON — Organizers of Middle Georgia’s decades-old production of “The Nutcracker” are settling into a new home as they prepare for a 2021 comeback.
The Macon-based Nutcracker of Middle Georgia has been staging the holiday-themed ballet for more than 30 years. The coronavirus pandemic shut down the production last year, save for a special pop-up show.
Production manager Tony Long told WMAZ-TV proceeds from that show have been used to pay for a permanent home for the Nutcracker crew — something they’ve never had. The 6,100-square-foot space has room for two dance studios, a costume room, a waiting area and more.
“But the most important part of it is, every year, we have to scramble to find a place to do auditions,” Long said. “Plus, we have to pay for it. We have to find a place to do rehearsals and pay for that as well. And that’s nine to 10 weeks, so that’s not inexpensive.”
Long said the group’s goal is to finish renovations on the new space by September — just in time for rehearsals for “The Nutcracker” to return in Macon this December.