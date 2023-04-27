Labor Commissioner Thompson worried about handling a downturn

Pre-pandemic, the state had been averaging about 5,000 claims a week. Since then, the economy has largely recovered and claim levels are again back down to that level.

But any downturn will challenge the unemployment insurance system again, much of it reliant on decades-old technology.

The department’s budget received $8.1 million from the legislature this year, up 32% from a year ago, but that is far short of what is needed to fully modernize its systems, Thompson said. “We are going to have to have $60 million for a new UI system. We would need at least $35 million for the core functions.”

Much of that money would likely come from the federal government, which provides millions of dollars to state labor departments.

The department has about 900 employees — compared to more than 2,000 during the deep recession of 2007-09.

The dedication of those workers to their jobs — which often required extensive overtime during the pandemic — is, in many ways, more crucial than any software, Thompson said. “We are in the people business. Forget automation.”

Ray Khalfani, policy analyst at the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, said he shares Thompson’s concern about a recession.

“The fact is, recessions can be very unpredictable, in length, how deep they are,” he said. “And there is a worry that a recession could spiral.”

Workers depend on the Labor Department when there is a downturn, to provide enough money to keep them paying bills until they can find another job, he said. “Unemployment insurance systems stabilize our economy.”