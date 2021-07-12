Internet firm to move headquarters from Georgia to Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. — An internet service provider is moving its headquarters from Georgia to Alabama.
Point Broadband recently announced the relocation of its headquarters from West Point to the Alabama city of Opelika.
The company is leasing space in Opelika until its new facility is completed, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.
Company officials say it will bring at least 25 new jobs to the Alabama city.
Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.
The company provides fiber internet services to residents and businesses.
The newspaper reported the company’s decision to move its headquarters to the city comes after the Opelika City Council approved financial incentives such as tax abatements.