Internet firm to move headquarters from Georgia to Alabama

An internet service provider is moving its headquarters from Georgia to Alabama. (Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com)
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

OPELIKA, Ala. — An internet service provider is moving its headquarters from Georgia to Alabama.

Point Broadband recently announced the relocation of its headquarters from West Point to the Alabama city of Opelika.

The company is leasing space in Opelika until its new facility is completed, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

Company officials say it will bring at least 25 new jobs to the Alabama city.

The company provides fiber internet services to residents and businesses.

The newspaper reported the company’s decision to move its headquarters to the city comes after the Opelika City Council approved financial incentives such as tax abatements.

