Inmate caught in empty Georgia house after escaping from jail

Officials arrested two other people Tuesday who they believe helped Lester escape or hide, Bryant said. Their names were not released, and no charges were announced.

How did he escape?

“Based on what we’ve found, and of course we’re still looking into it, it appears that there might have been an area in the visitation fencing that he might have compromised. But there’s so many scenarios, and of course, we have video footage that we’re reviewing because there was multiple fences he had to go through and go over,” Bryant told the news station.

Lester will face additional charges of escape, Bryant said.