Immigrants and advocates to mark ‘New Americans Day’ at Georgia State Capitol

Including Ukrainians who were allowed entry to the U.S. through a humanitarian parole system, the number of refugees resettled in Georgia in fiscal year 2023 was 3,171 – the highest total in at least six years, according to the CRSA. Refugees are individuals who flee their home country because of persecution. They are vetted by U.S. authorities before they are cleared to relocate stateside. Last year, the refugees who were newly resettled in Georgia moved into the following counties: Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Oconee and Polk.

The growing number of refugee admissions reflects “an important tradition that we have in Georgia and within the United States,” said Ashley Coleman, co-chair of the CRSA. “There’s been a commitment to upholding that and to work on building the infrastructure that had previously been dismantled.”

While in office, former president Donald Trump slashed the number of refugee admissions, labeling the resettlement process a security threat. President Joe Biden has moved to expand the program, but rebuilding its capacity has been challenging.

Given the election-year context – with immigration expected to emerge as a key issue for Trump and Republican campaigns – advocates like those filling the capitol today may be in for a turbulent 2024. Last month, the work of a volunteer-run nonprofit that helps immigrants recently released from detention navigate the Atlanta airport was criticized on Fox News, after a state senator went viral with false claims of trafficking.

“From a silver lining perspective, we have seen this trend where, the more and more that the communities that we serve become attacked and the more that the work that we do and our ability to do it in the future becomes threatened, the more we actually start to see increased interest in people wanting to volunteer, or wanting to donate or wanting to get involved in advocacy,” Coleman said.

“We expect our supporters to kind of respond to this type of [political] climate and pitch in.”

