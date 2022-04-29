Immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs receive resources for pandemic recovery

Omar Shekhey, executive director of the Somali American Community Center, said most business owners in his community did not get assistance during the worst of the pandemic “simply because they didn’t speak the language, they didn’t know how to fill up the forms, they didn’t know where to go.”

Bridging that gap will be a priority of the IRC initiative.

“That’s a big piece of this. ... It’s connecting our refugee and immigrant entrepreneurs to existing services that are in the community, to grants that are out there, but that our clients and our members don’t know how to access,” said Jessica Rodrigues from the IRC.

Both in Georgia and across the U.S., immigrants are overrepresented among the ranks of small business owners. In the state, foreign-born Georgians make up roughly 10% of the population, but they own an estimated 31% of all “main street businesses,” according to a report from the Georgia Budget and Policy Initiative, a left-leaning think tank.

Newcomers “can’t find a job because they have the language barrier, because they don’t know the system well. [But] they have to survive. They have to pay their bills. So, the first option that they have is go and start a business,” said Mónica Cucalón, managing director of economic empowerment at the Latin American Association.

The recipients of the $800,000 grant say supporting immigrant business owners will make them more likely to provide employment to people in the community, and generate more tax revenue for the state.

“It’s a win-win, no matter how you look at it, from a humanitarian perspective … or an economics perspective,” said Justin Howell, the IRC’s executive director. “The pandemic teaches us that we are all connected. Right? And so the economic success of any family in our community impacts all of us.”