Norcross awards $480K to local nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

Ser Familia is one of seven nonprofits in Norcross to benefit from the American Rescue Plan Act Nonprofit Grant Program. (Courtesy Ser Familia)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Norcross has awarded $480,000 between seven local nonprofits using the American Rescue Plan Act Nonprofit Grant Program. These funds are earmarked for programs working to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the Norcross community, especially the public health and economic challenges caused by the pandemic.

The recipients of the ARPA Nonprofit Grant Program include Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries - $170,182, St. Vincent de Paul - $99,000, Ser Familia, Inc. - $88,000, Next Generation Focus - $38,000, Helping Mamas, Inc. - $34,818, Corners Outreach - $25,000 and Good Samaritan Health Center of West Gwinnett - $25,000.

Grant recipients were required to provide services to Norcross residents, hold a 501(c)3 designation and be in good standing as a nonprofit with the State of Georgia. ARPA funds may be used for food programs, utility aid, job training assistance, childcare assistance, eviction protection and more.

With the success of the ARPA nonprofit grant, Norcross, in partnership with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, is extending the opportunity to small businesses in the community. Applications for the ARPA Small Business Grant Program will open on May 2. Information: www.norcrossga.net/2214/ARPA-Small-Business-Grant-Program.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
