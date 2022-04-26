Norcross awards $480K to local nonprofits impacted by COVID-19

The recipients of the ARPA Nonprofit Grant Program include Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries - $170,182, St. Vincent de Paul - $99,000, Ser Familia, Inc. - $88,000, Next Generation Focus - $38,000, Helping Mamas, Inc. - $34,818, Corners Outreach - $25,000 and Good Samaritan Health Center of West Gwinnett - $25,000.

Grant recipients were required to provide services to Norcross residents, hold a 501(c)3 designation and be in good standing as a nonprofit with the State of Georgia. ARPA funds may be used for food programs, utility aid, job training assistance, childcare assistance, eviction protection and more.