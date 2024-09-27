Nonprofits and religious groups are working to bring relief to people affected by Hurricane Helene.

Send Relief, the Atlanta-based global nonprofit, is working with the Salvation Army to establish feeding sites in impacted areas including Valdosta, Augusta and Statesboro.

Josh Benton, Send Relief’s vice president for North America, has been on the road visiting response sites in Kentucky and will be headed to Georgia Monday night. In addition to preparing meals, Send Relief teams and volunteers are helping with property clean up, using chainsaws to clear downed trees and making immediate repairs to structures until insurance companies can come in and assess the damage.

”It was a fast moving storm with high winds so we’ve seen a lot of power outages,” Benton said. “That means as long as power is out there is a need for food preparation and distribution.”

To donate to Send Relief’s hurricane relief fund, visit sendrelief.org/hurricane.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit, Caring For Others, has activated its ‘All Hands Mission’ in partnership with Convoy of Care to provide relief efforts and supplies to help residents in Augusta and Valdosta. Efforts could be expanded to other cities. The organization is accepting financial donations at its website, caring4others.org/hurricane-helene/, as well as donations of cleaning tools and products. Product donations can be delivered to the Caring for Others headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2, before 3 p.m. Monday though Wednesday. The organization is in need of tarps, generators, bottled water, toilet paper, hygiene kits, first aid kits, feminine hygiene items, bleach and laundry detergent.

The American Red Cross is also helping people who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene. Go to redcross.org/shelter to find a shelter or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) if you need assistance. It’s staffed 24 hours a day.

The Salvation Army of Georgia will provide food, hydration and emotional and spiritual support to residents who need the help. Divisional Emergency Disaster Services Director Lanita Lloyd said Friday the charity was preparing to send employees and volunteers into the field.

Some local units provided food at shelters. The Salvation Army will operate 14 mobile kitchens throughout the state, stocked with enough food to serve thousands of hot meals, snacks and drinks to survivors and relief workers. To make financial donations go to HelpSalvationArmy.org or call 1-800-Sal-Army. Atlanta-based CARE is also providing emergency relief in Georgia and other states hit by the storm. Those efforts include providing cash assistance to help families meet their essential needs such as food, medicine and hygiene supplies; support to help rebuild and taking steps to protect the most at-risk populations, including women and girls. To learn more go to my.care.org. The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church is sending tarps and water to help Augusta residents affected by Hurricane Helene. Spokeswoman Sybil Davidson said the conference will assess needs to determine next steps. AmeriCares, a health-focused nonprofit, has set up a webpage to receive donations: https://my.americares.org/give/623680#!/donation/checkout

If you need assistance

Visit the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency website at gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene for information on shelters and assistance in storm-damaged areas. The Georgia Region of the American Red Cross is also compiling information on requesting assistance and shelter.