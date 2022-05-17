ajc logo
Home Depot revenues up in strong start to year

05/05/2021 — Vinings, Georgia — The Home Depot Store Support Center is located in Vinings, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

05/05/2021 — Vinings, Georgia — The Home Depot Store Support Center is located in Vinings, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Editor’s note: This story will be updated through the day with more detail about the company’s announcements.

Home Depot had sales of $38.9 billion during the first quarter of its fiscal year, the company reported Tuesday.

That was an increase of 2.2% over the same three months a year earlier, according to the Vinings-based company.

Home Depot, which is the world’s largest home improvement retailer, reported net earnings for the quarter of $4.2 billion, compared with net earnings of $4.1 billion, a year earlier.

“Fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start,” said Ted Decker, the company’s chief executive in a statement. “The solid performance in the quarter is even more impressive as we were comparing against last year’s historic growth.”

Moreover, he said, buying during the spring — which is typically the company’s strongest season — had started slowly this year.

Decker was named to the top post earlier this year.

The results reported Tuesday were better than most analysts had expected.

The company Tuesday advised analysts that it expects sales to grow at about a 3% rate during the current fiscal year.

Home Depot operates 2,316 retail stores, including some in Canada and Mexico. The company has about 500,000 employees.

The Home Depot’s revenues by quarter in billions

Fiscal year 2022

Q1: $38.90

Fiscal year 2021

Q4: $35.72

Q3: $36.82

Q2: $41.12

Q1: $37.50

Fiscal year 2020

Q4: $32.26

Q3: $33.54

Q2: $38.05

Q1: $28.26

Fiscal year 2019

Q4: $25.78

Q3: $27.22

Q2: $30.84

Q1: $26.38

Sources: The Home Depot, MacroTrends

Featured
