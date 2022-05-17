Home Depot revenues up in strong start to year

Moreover, he said, buying during the spring — which is typically the company’s strongest season — had started slowly this year.

Decker was named to the top post earlier this year.

The results reported Tuesday were better than most analysts had expected.

The company Tuesday advised analysts that it expects sales to grow at about a 3% rate during the current fiscal year.

Home Depot operates 2,316 retail stores, including some in Canada and Mexico. The company has about 500,000 employees.

The Home Depot’s revenues by quarter in billions

Fiscal year 2022

Q1: $38.90

Fiscal year 2021

Q4: $35.72

Q3: $36.82

Q2: $41.12

Q1: $37.50

Fiscal year 2020

Q4: $32.26

Q3: $33.54

Q2: $38.05

Q1: $28.26

Fiscal year 2019

Q4: $25.78

Q3: $27.22

Q2: $30.84

Q1: $26.38

Sources: The Home Depot, MacroTrends