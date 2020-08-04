Graduation party argument leads to aggravated battery charges

Elijah Harston King, 19, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery. Reece Steven Cole, 35, was charged Monday with aggravated battery.

Police said Christopher Bailey Swope was attacked early Sunday by Cole and King while at Cole’s Reidsville residence. Cole allegedly forced Swope to remain at the location and apologize, on video, for an argument that occurred earlier in the night at a graduation party in nearby Cobbtown.