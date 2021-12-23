Georgia’s Brunswick port gets $14.6M from federal govt to add capacity

Buttigieg had alluded to the awards and the need to add capacity at Georgia’s ports last week while visiting the Port of Savannah.

The department this fall permitted the Georgia Ports Authority to redirect $8.2 million it had been previously obligated to repay to the federal government. That money was used to help with opening four inland ports — including the Hulsey Yard in Atlanta owned by CSX rail — that are being used to store and distribute containers that had been part of the congestion at the Port of Savannah.

“We have been working this issue all year,” Buttigieg told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week.