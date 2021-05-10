ajc logo
Georgia man charged in fatal shooting in Iowa

By The Associated Press
Woman from North Carolina was killed inside Iowa home

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Georgia man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman from North Carolina who was killed inside an Iowa home.

KWQC-TV reported that 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs of Durham, North Carolina, died Sunday. Police in Davenport were called to a disturbance at a home and found Bibbs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Justin L. Wright of Atlanta. An investigation continues.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Wright and Bibbs were in Iowa. No further information was released.

