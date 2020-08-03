Georgia grants awarded for dog/cat sterilization program

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black recently announced the issuance of $711,000 in grants to assist with spaying and neutering Georgia’s companion animals. Out of 130 applicants, 97 state licensed animal shelters and animal rescue organizations will be awarded the grants, according to a press release.
“Often local communities have citizens that are burdened by the high costs of having their pets spayed or neutered,” Commissioner Black said. “This grant will target and aid these communities across Georgia by keeping strays off the street and controlling the animal population in a humane manner.”
This is the fifth set of grants to be issued through the Dog and Cat Sterilization Program which is funded by the purchase of the Dog and Cat Sterilization Auto Tag, income tax check-off and from direct contributions to the program. Since the inception of the program, the Dog and Cat Sterilization Program has been utilized to sexually alter over 100,000 companion animals.
Grants range from $1000 to $230,000 and were awarded based on the highest priority after considering factors such as targeting of important animal populations, ability to increase surgery numbers, cost-benefit ratio, record of grant applicant and sustainability.
For a complete list of the grant recipients or to make a tax exempt donation: http://agr.georgia.gov/dog-cat-sterilization-program.aspx.