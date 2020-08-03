Georgia grants awarded for dog/cat sterilization program

“Often local communities have citizens that are burdened by the high costs of having their pets spayed or neutered,” Commissioner Black said. “This grant will target and aid these communities across Georgia by keeping strays off the street and controlling the animal population in a humane manner.”

This is the fifth set of grants to be issued through the Dog and Cat Sterilization Program which is funded by the purchase of the Dog and Cat Sterilization Auto Tag, income tax check-off and from direct contributions to the program. Since the inception of the program, the Dog and Cat Sterilization Program has been utilized to sexually alter over 100,000 companion animals.