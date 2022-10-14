Georgia companies to pay nearly $7M to settle health care fraud case

Court documents show that State Mutual Insurance Company, which has its headquarters in Rome and does business in more than 40 states, played a role in the scheme. Its related businesses, PIA, Gulfcoast Administrators and Insurance Administrative Solutions, are among the defendants. Individuals accused in the lawsuit include Delos H. Yancey III, who is chairman and president of State Mutual; Sam R. Moss of Rome; and Robert Gussenhoven of Alabama.

No one immediately responded to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution request for comment from Yancey or State Mutual Insurance. The AJC could not reach Moss or Gussenhoven for comment.

A former accountant for DermaTran blew the whistle, filing a lawsuit in 2017 under the federal False Claims Act and bringing the case to the government’s attention.

“The FBI will not stand by when there are allegations of companies operating corporate wide schemes to illegally line their pockets,” said Keri Farley special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta, with investigative help from inspector generals at the U.S. Postal Service, the Office of Personnel Management and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Under the settlement, PIA will pay $6.5 million of the $6.8 million. The Texas and Alabama pharmacies or their owners will contribute much of the rest. DermaTran is no longer operating and was sold last year for $40,000, with the proceeds turned over the government as part of the settlement.