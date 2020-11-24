Fourth person charged in shooting that wounded 13-year-old girl

Deputies earlier arrested two 18-year-old men and a 14-year-old girl in connection with the fight, charging each with aggravated assault. They told WMAZ-TV that they’re still looking for a fifth person, 18-year-old Ricky Brown III. Brown faces two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators said the 14-year-old girl shouted for the men to shoot after she went to an apartment, located in the 3300 block of Sherry Drive, and got in a fight with Li’Princess Hall. The 13-year-old was shot in the back but has been released from the hospital and is recovering.