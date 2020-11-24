Fourth person charged in shooting that wounded 13-year-old girl

MACON — A fourth teenager has turned himself in to police after a September fight that ended with a 13-year-old girl being shot.
Bibb County Jail records show 17-year-old Antonio Jackson turned himself in Saturday. He remained jailed Tuesday without bail on aggravated assault and attempted murder charges.
Deputies earlier arrested two 18-year-old men and a 14-year-old girl in connection with the fight, charging each with aggravated assault. They told WMAZ-TV that they’re still looking for a fifth person, 18-year-old Ricky Brown III. Brown faces two counts of aggravated assault.
Investigators said the 14-year-old girl shouted for the men to shoot after she went to an apartment, located in the 3300 block of Sherry Drive, and got in a fight with Li’Princess Hall. The 13-year-old was shot in the back but has been released from the hospital and is recovering.
Ja’quez Deshun Brown and Rodricko Desie Balkcom Jr. remain jailed without bail on aggravated assault charges.
It's unclear if any of the three men have lawyers to speak for them.
The 14-year-old girl was taken to the Macon R.Y.D.C. and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ricky T Brown III can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.