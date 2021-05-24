Firefighter drowns in lake at Georgia-South Carolina border

Crews searched for him until late Friday and continued early Saturday. Using sonar, they found his body in 34 feet of water on Saturday morning.

“On behalf of the entire Augusta firefighting community, I am disheartened to report this crushing loss of one of our own,” Interim Fire Chief Shaw Williams Jr. said. “Lt. Jenkins came from a firefighting family, was known in the department as a person who could be counted on for a good laugh, and served the people of Augusta, Georgia, for 40 years.”