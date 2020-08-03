Fired Georgia transgender fire chief again seeking reinstatement

Mosby also has a discrimination lawsuit pending in federal court in Macon.

Mayor Michael Chidester said in an email that the city's lawyers are reviewing Mosby's latest request.

“I have nothing to add at this time,” Chidester said.

The city fired Mosby on June 4, 2019, citing failing job performance, but her attorney charged that the action was discriminatory based on her gender identity.

Mosby, who was assigned male at birth, identifies as a female. She alleged in the lawsuit that she was fired because of “her sex, gender identity, and notions of sex stereotyping.”

The lawsuit, filed in late April, seeks a jury trial. In late June, city attorneys asked that the lawsuit be dismissed claiming many of Mosby's allegations “mischaracterize key facts or are outright falsehoods.”

Barton has until mid-August to file a response.