Feds cite two companies in Georgia bridge death

Demario Battle, 33, was killed when a portion of an I-20 access road bridge over the Yellow River collapsed, sending him into the river, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Two other workers were seriously injured in the incident.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the incident. On Thursday the agency announced two companies — B&D Concrete Cutting Inc. of Atlanta and Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC of Tucker — did not conduct a proper engineering survey of the bridge they were demolishing.