Feds cite two companies in Georgia bridge death

A federal investigation has determined that two companies failed to follow safety procedures that could have prevented a bridge collapse in October that killed a worker in Covington.
Demario Battle, 33, was killed when a portion of an I-20 access road bridge over the Yellow River collapsed, sending him into the river, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Two other workers were seriously injured in the incident.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the incident. On Thursday the agency announced two companies — B&D Concrete Cutting Inc. of Atlanta and Georgia Bridge and Concrete LLC of Tucker — did not conduct a proper engineering survey of the bridge they were demolishing.
OSHA cited the companies for not ensuring a competent person had performed the engineering study before allowing workers to begin dismantling the bridge. The companies, the agency said, also did not ensure procedures were in place to prevent bridge structures from becoming overstressed during the work.
“If the employers had conducted a proper survey on this highly technical project as required, the tragic loss of one worker and serious injuries to another may not have happened,” said OSHA Area Office Director Joshua Turner in Atlanta.
OSHA also cited Georgia Bridge and Concrete for failing to keep a fire extinguisher within 75 feet of two equipment refueling stations. It has proposed penalties of $31,282 for Georgia Bridge and Concrete and $25,669 for B&D Concrete Cutting.
The companies have 15 business days to contest the findings.
