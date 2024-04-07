Georgia News

Daffodil Dash in Dunwoody brings record number of people for Holocaust awareness

‘It’s a symbol of hope for the future’
Gabby Haviv smiles after crossing the finish line. Over 800 people gathered and ran Sunday morning for the Daffodil Dash in honor of the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust. Sunday, April 7th, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constituion)

47 minutes ago

Sunday morning started off in chilly 40-degree weather, but that didn’t stop the roughly 850 people who showed up for this year’s Daffodil Dash.

The 13th annual Daffodil Dash 1k and 5k race/walk took place at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. Attendees could also participate in the race virtually. But Sunday’s event was more than just a race. It was an opportunity to bring awareness to victims of the Holocaust and other genocides across the globe.

Attendees were also encouraged to donate clothing and non-perishable food items for refugee families in Clarkston, a refugee resettlement city. Proceeds for Sunday’s event. Proceeds benefited organizations like Am Yisrael Chai, a Holocaust education and genocide awareness nonprofit; Kids for Kids, Raising South Sudan and Agahozo Shalom— organizations families in remote villages in Darfur, South Sudan and Rwanda.

Andrea Videlefsky is the president of Am Yisrael Chai. She’s also the founder of the Daffodil Project, which aims to build a Holocaust memorial by planting 1.5 million daffodils for the 1.5 million children who died during the Holocaust. She said Sunday’s race was the largest one they’ve organized.

“It’s a symbol of hope for the future, especially in today’s times, it’s just so wonderful. People have just come out in huge support.

The race also honored two young adults who lived in Atlanta and died during the latest Israel-Hamas war: Rose Lubin and Dekel Swissa.

“This whole race is just a statement of hope,” Videlefsky said. “We hope for world peace, we hope for reconciliation. We need to have more peace and kindness and tolerance in this world today, so that’s what this race is all about.”

Thomas Chambless crosses the finish line. Over 800 people gathered and ran Sunday morning for the Daffodil Dash in honor of the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust. Sunday, April 7th, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constituion)

Thomas Chambless saw the event online and instantly wanted to aid the cause. Chambless, of westside Atlanta, ran the 5k with his brother and wife.

“I run one mile everyday,” he said. “I ran a 10k yesterday, and I figured I come out here and support these people. It’s my first time in this park, and I thought everything was well put together.”

Adam Blum is a part of the youth board for Am Yisrael Chai. The 16-year-old ran the race with friends. He was happy to see the crowd stand united for world peace.

“This race is really important to me, not just in our Jewish community, but in our local community because it allows us to bring so many people from diverse backgrounds together to work for a common goal in not just spreading Holocaust awareness but working to educate people about local genocides going on, currently.”

Over 800 people gathered and ran Sunday morning for the Daffodil Dash in honor of the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust. Sunday, April 7th, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constituion)

David Lubin, the father of Rose Lubin, spoke during the event. His daughter, an Israeli sergeant from Dunwoody, died in November.

“This is the perfect event for Rose,” he said. “She was a physical fitness gym rat. (Working out) was critical to her life. She understood the importance of the physical body and the mental body all being very connected and very strong. She lived her life that way.”

The winner of the Sunday’s 5k was Max Heaberlin, who finished the race in 18 minutes and 25 seconds.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

