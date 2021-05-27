Corrupt ex-judge from Pickens County headed to prison

In a statement, the AG’s Office said Wigington’s crimes began in March 2019 when he served as treasurer of a Masonic Lodge in Jasper. When a secretary notified Wigington that more than $2,000 was missing from the lodge’s bank account, Wigington said the account must have been hacked, the AG’s Office said.

He eventually reimbursed the money he had taken from the lodge with three checks drawn from the Magistrate Court’s account. He also forged three checks when confronted about what happened in an attempt to cover up what he’d done, prosecutors said.

Last year, the GBI found that Wigington used his county credit card to buy Apple products and book hotel rooms for family vacations, such as a trip to Disney World and a cruise. He also used the card to buy Birkenstock sandals, children’s toys and an ear wax removal kit, court records said.