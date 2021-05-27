Corrupt ex-judge from Pickens County headed to prison

The former Chief Magistrate Judge in Pickens County on Thursday was sentenced to five years in prison for theft and credit card fraud.
William “Allen” Wigington had pleaded guilty to 44 felonies and five misdemeanors. His crimes included stealing $200 that a local attorney gave Wigington to buy a suit for a student who could not afford one for the High School Mock Trial Program.
The case was prosecuted by the state Attorney General’s Office with help from the GBI and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Once released from prison, Wigington must serve 10 years on probation.
“Mr. Wigington violated the public’s trust in the worst way, and he will now serve time for his deceitful behavior,” AG Chris Carr said. “The theft of taxpayer funds will not go unpunished, and we will continue to root out this type of public corruption in our state.”
In February, Wigington agreed never to hold judicial office again in an agreement with the state judicial watchdog agency.
In a statement, the AG’s Office said Wigington’s crimes began in March 2019 when he served as treasurer of a Masonic Lodge in Jasper. When a secretary notified Wigington that more than $2,000 was missing from the lodge’s bank account, Wigington said the account must have been hacked, the AG’s Office said.
He eventually reimbursed the money he had taken from the lodge with three checks drawn from the Magistrate Court’s account. He also forged three checks when confronted about what happened in an attempt to cover up what he’d done, prosecutors said.
Last year, the GBI found that Wigington used his county credit card to buy Apple products and book hotel rooms for family vacations, such as a trip to Disney World and a cruise. He also used the card to buy Birkenstock sandals, children’s toys and an ear wax removal kit, court records said.