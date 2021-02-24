Ex-judge spent tax dollars on Birkenstocks and an ear wax removal kit, prosecutors say

Allen Wigington, who also served as a Probate Court judge, was indicted in November on 57 counts for improperly using his county-issued credit card, forgery, theft and violating his oath of office. His wife, Rosemary Wigington, a high school teacher, also faces two theft by taking counts.

A recent filing by the state judicial watchdog agency with the Georgia Supreme Court includes a consent agreement signed by Wigington in which he said he will never seek judicial office again.