Braves and Angels meet to determine series winner

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -139, Angels +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta has gone 24-18 at home and 39-46 overall. The Braves are 36-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 42-43 overall and 22-23 in road games. The Angels are fourth in the majors with 125 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 38 extra base hits (22 doubles and 16 home runs). Sean Murphy is 6 for 27 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 14 for 39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Angels: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Angels: Christian Moore: day-to-day (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.