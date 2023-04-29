Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again

“They were screaming obscenities and constantly making noise,” said Martin O’Toole, 72, a spokesman for the SCV Georgia division. “But it didn’t ruin the event. People had a good time.”

Dane Morris, a retired FedEx employee donning an “occupied Tennessee” patch among others on his vest, drove in from Memphis to be there. He said SVC is just a group of people who love history and Southern heritage. He was unperturbed by protesters. “It’s a free country,” he said. “They have a right to protest.”

The event featured bagpipes, a bluegrass band, four cannons and a couple dozen Civil War reenactors.

Brian Morris, one of the protest organizers, wasn’t impressed by the calm nature of the gathering. “They’d wear white sheets and white hoods if they could,” he said. “They are very good at negotiating the world we live in now. But they are not good folks.”

Earlier in the month, the Stone Mountain Action Coalition and SPLC called on the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to cancel the event and deny the permit for them to gather.

Association spokesman John Bankhead said the group has a freedom of speech right to hold the annual gathering. The association has been providing SCV permits for about 20 years. The event ended at 2 p.m., just as the park’s tourist train started running and the nearby mini-golf course was opening up.

Mia Harris of Duluth had come to the park with her 8-year-old son Skylar for a quiet picnic on the vast lawn in front of the monument, nibbling on Publix chicken tenders and potato wedges, playing music and card games. Instead, she watched protesters chant slogans 10 feet from her and in the distance of about a football field away, other Southerners sought to protect what they see as their region’s legacy.

“I’d rather be on this side than that side,” Harris said.

Skylar looked at the carving and thought one of the men resembled former President Abraham Lincoln. (He was looking at Confederate General Robert E. Lee.)

Harris smiled.

“He’s very curious,” she said. “I know the conversation about this is going to come.”