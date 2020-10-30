Condiment maker to invest $103M in Georgia, adding 70 jobs

Ken's will qualify for a Georgia state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $3,500 per job from its income taxes for five years. If Ken's doesn't incur $1.23 million in state income taxes, it can also use the credit to get cash payments redirected to it out of the money it withholds from employee paychecks for state income taxes, since it's in what the state classifies as a less-developed area.

The state will also pay to train workers.

Marie Hodge Gordon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said final arrangements aren't complete yet for other possible incentives, which could include cash given from the state to local governments to improve infrastructure, and property tax breaks given by local governments.

Gordon was unable to answer how much Ken's will pay the new workers.

The company is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and has other facilities in Las Vegas and Lebanon, Indiana.