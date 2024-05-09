Commerce City Council member no longer faces prosecution

Commerce City Council member Roshuanda Merritt will not face prosecution for four felony charges brought against her after she initially contacted police for help in a case involving “inappropriate” photos.
A Jackson County grand jury declined to indict Merritt, 43, on April 29, the Jackson County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed Thursday. She faced charges of criminal attempt to sell marijuana and use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a felony.
Merritt’s arrest was the culmination of two separate investigations.
She contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office late last year about alleged inappropriate photographs of her being posted online via social media.
During the initial investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said evidence indicating a separate crime was discovered. She turned the case over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who arrested Merritt. Authorities said Merritt allegedly sent via text message a photograph of four THC-infused gummies packages and asked individuals to “let her know if anyone wanted to purchase said gummies.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office later arrested three people, Frank Lee Sewell, Caquea Sewell Evans and Aisha Genise Pelzer, for allegedly sharing nude images Merritt.
Sewell was charged with misdemeanor prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions. Evans and Pelzer were charged with misdemeanor party to crime for aiding “in the publishing of nude photos of Merritt against her wishes for the purpose of harassment,” according to arrest warrants filed in Jackson County.
