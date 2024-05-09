Commerce City Council member no longer faces prosecution

Commerce City Council member Roshuanda Merritt will not face prosecution for four felony charges brought against her after she initially contacted police for help in a case involving “inappropriate” photos.

A Jackson County grand jury declined to indict Merritt, 43, on April 29, the Jackson County Clerk of Court’s office confirmed Thursday. She faced charges of criminal attempt to sell marijuana and use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a felony.

Merritt’s arrest was the culmination of two separate investigations.