Columbia County Fair to go on despite coronavirus pandemic

The Merchants Association of Columbia County, which organizes the fair, announced Friday on Facebook that the dates for the “2020 Slice of Fair Fun” will be Oct. 22 through Nov 1.

Measures will be taken for safety in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including sanitized rides and sanitizing stations for patrons, all outside events and no seated events. Local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be enforced and followed, organizers said.