Columbia County Fair to go on despite coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Columbia County Fair is on despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Merchants Association of Columbia County, which organizes the fair, announced Friday on Facebook that the dates for the “2020 Slice of Fair Fun” will be Oct. 22 through Nov 1.
Measures will be taken for safety in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including sanitized rides and sanitizing stations for patrons, all outside events and no seated events. Local and state guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be enforced and followed, organizers said.
The fair is held annually in Grovetown.
“The Columbia County Fair exists for two primary reasons: To support local charities and community enrichment,” organizers said in a statement. “Each year the Merchants Association of Columbia County uses proceeds from this event to provide significant donations to numerous local and national charities. During these difficult times we realize that many charities are in great need of donations.
“It is with this purpose in mind that we move forward with this year’s fair!”
Many other fairs and events across the state have been canceled due to the coronavirus, including the Georgia National Fair, the 2020 Georgia Carolina State Fair and Georgia Apple Festival, among others.