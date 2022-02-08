Chief justice warns of mounting case backlogs due to pandemic

“That’s a 366-game season, and I’m not sure even our World Series champs could handle that,” he said. “This is the situation some of our courts are facing right now with their overall caseloads.”

Nahmias praised judges for coming up with innovative ways through remote proceedings to keep cases moving.

The chief justice noted that when Cobb County Superior Court Judge Tain Kell’s son contracted COVID-19, Kell conducted remote hearings from a makeshift courtroom in his bedroom while his family was quarantined. Kell even took a U.S. flag from his front porch so it could be displayed during the hearings.

Nahmias, who came down with COVID-19 when the omicron wave peaked last month, presided over remote oral argument sessions while isolating at home. “There’s no way I could have done that in January of 2020,” he said.

The pandemic has also magnified the challenges of how to deal with offenders with behavioral health issues, Nahmias told lawmakers.

One way to address them is through accountability courts, such as those that handle cases involving nonviolent drug offenders, veterans and drunk drivers, he said. They have been successful in reducing recidivism rates and have saved the state money by allowing offenders to reenter society and the workforce rather than being incarcerated.

“But beyond accountability courts, communities across Georgia need more resources to serve our fellow citizens with mental health issues,” Nahmias said. “Addressing this problem is not just good for our justice system and our economy, it’s a moral imperative.”