ajc logo
X

Celebrity reaction to the Ahmaud Arbery verdict: joy, relief

FILE - Travis McMichael listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of murder Wednesday, Nov. 24. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)
Caption
FILE - Travis McMichael listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of murder Wednesday, Nov. 24. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 2 hours ago

The reactions on Twitter among well-known celebrities to the Ahmaud Arbery guilty verdicts was largely relief over what they saw as a proper decision.

Former CBS anchor Dan Rather called it “a modicum of justice after a horrific act of violence.”

Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who lost the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018 to Brian Kemp, wrote on social media that “a jury believed the evidence of their eyes and saw the meanness in the killers’ hearts. May this verdict bring a small measure of peace to #AhmaudArbery’s family and loved ones.”

She added in a second Tweet: “Georgia must move forward on criminal justice reforms - not retreat.”

D.L. Hughley, the comic and commentator, said he was “thankful for the verdict! But let’s not forget 3 prosecutors saw that same video and thought #AhmaudArbery’s murder was justified!”

Actor Michael Rappaport dubbed the defendants “sick animals” while adding, “They look so harmless in glasses and suits right?”

Former Atlantan and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast mate Claudia Jordan summed her thoughts: “All we ever wanted was accountability and equality. Nothing more... nothing less.”

Roy Wood Jr., a “Daily Show” comedy correspondent and former radio host on Kiss 104.1, noted: “And all they had to do was mind their business.”

ExploreFull coverage of the Ahmaud Arbery case

Actress Viola Davis, who has spent several months in Georgia shooting the new Showtime show “The First Lady” playing Michelle Obama, reacted with plenty of exclamation points: “As it should be. To Wanda....Ahmaud Arbery’s mother..... your son mattered. His life mattered. I pray this brings you a tiny shred of peace. To the jurors.....huge gratitude for doing right. The pendulum of justice swung in the right direction!!!!!!!”

Comic and social activist W. Kamau Bell, who hosts a CNN show, noted that “these men were only arrested after people shared the video of them murdering Ahmaud Arbery, AND THEN more people demanded that justice be served. Once again, ACTIVISM WORKS!”

WSB radio host and conservative Erick Erickson wrote one word: “Justice.”

Local sports host Mike Bell of 92.9/The Game even weighed in: “Our judicial system works when the prosecution and judge are actually competent.”

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Middle Tennessee tops Mercer 82-58
13m ago
Arbery family attorney slams defense's toenails comment
27m ago
Arbery's mother: 'He will now rest in peace' after verdict
57m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top