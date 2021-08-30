ajc logo
X

Bojangles closing some eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid

The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants recently announced it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break” amid challenging times. (AJC file photo)
Caption
The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants recently announced it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break” amid challenging times. (AJC file photo)

Credit: WSOCTV.com

Credit: WSOCTV.com

National & World News
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants recently announced it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break” amid challenging times.

But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off.

ExploreComplete coverage: Atlanta's restaurant scene

In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain described its 8,000 crew members and managers as its “most vital asset." It encouraged them to use the upcoming closures on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

The restaurant company's written statement made no mention of whether its workers would be compensated during these closures, framing it as a “benefit” to its valued employees that would support their health and well-being.

The Associated Press asked company spokesperson Stacey McCray to clarify whether staffers would be paid. In an email, McCray responded: “The two days will be unpaid.”

ExploreAtlanta dining guide: Summer 2021

Responding to subsequent questions, she said many staff members have been working overtime lately and the company thinks they would benefit from having a few days off. She said Bojangles would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

Bojangles said the upcoming closures were “in response to industry wide labor shortages and other stresses put on its employees who’ve worked hard through the pandemic.”

It was not immediately clear what Bojangles employees thought of the unpaid days off. Employees reached by phone at various restaurants referred calls to the corporate office.

Bojangles was founded in Charlotte in 1977 and has restaurants in more than a dozen states, including in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

In Other News
1
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
2
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions
3
As districts insist on vaccines, some teachers push back
4
Astronaut gets special ice cream delivery for 50th birthday
5
Return to school filled with uncertainty in Mexico
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top