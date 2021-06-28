ajc logo
Boating accident claims life of young Georgia firefighter

Chandler Patterson (center) died Saturday night in a boating accident. Image: Gainesville Fire Department
Chandler Patterson (center) died Saturday night in a boating accident. Image: Gainesville Fire Department

Georgia News
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A 27-year-old Georgia firefighter died Saturday evening in a boating accident.

According to the Gainesville Fire Department, Chandler Patterson was with friends on Lake Tugaloo when the accident happened.

No details have been released about the accident.

Chandler Patterson (right) died in a boating accident over the weekend. Image Gainesville Fire Department
Chandler Patterson (right) died in a boating accident over the weekend. Image Gainesville Fire Department

Lake Tugalo is a 597-acre reservoir with 18 miles of shoreline in northeast Georgia in Habersham and Rabun counties, and also lies partially in Oconee County, South Carolina.

“Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality,” the department said in a Facebook post. “He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly!”

