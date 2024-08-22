Baby alligators are hatching in Okefenokee

The greatest concentration of alligators in Georgia by far is — no surprise — in the 438,000-acre Okefenokee in southeast Georgia. An estimated 10,000 to 13,000 of the reptiles live there.

The eggs from which the babies are hatching were laid in late June or early July in 3-feet tall, mound-like nests of mud and vegetation. Females laid an average of 32 to 46 eggs in each nest and left them to incubate by natural heat. Now, some 65 days later, the 6- to 8-inch babies are emerging. They will live for a while in small groups, called “pods.”

They start chirping even before they come out of their eggs and continue vocalizing after emerging. The eerie sounds, similar to a puppy’s whimpering, help the babies communicate with each other and with their watchful mother, who frees them from their nest.

Earlier this month, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Debby raised Okefenokee’s water levels to their highest point since 2010. Biologists feared the high water would drown alligator nests, but surveys indicate the damage was minimal. “We’re expecting a productive alligator hatching season,” said Georgia state park ranger C.B. Adams.

Even so, the newborns will face a treacherous time: Only about 20% will survive their first year because of a variety of predators, from wading birds to bobcats. But the few that make it to adulthood (about 7 feet in length) will themselves become the swamp’s top predators.

