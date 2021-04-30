Augusta University Medical Center remembers nurse who died from COVID-19

“She would not want our community, our hospital or others she helped to give up, fall down or let the integrity of our patient care be compromised due to the hardships of battling a pandemic,” Vinyard said. “She would still want the nurses, staff and the hospital’s standards to remain exceptional. She took pride in her job and would want us to continue to do the same.”

The Democratic National Convention honored Coar in a video memorial to people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Coar’s photo is featured in the beginning of a video that ends with a view of a face made up of a mosaic of many other faces, with the words: “In Memoriam … To the more than 160,000 people who have died, including over 900 healthcare workers.”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.